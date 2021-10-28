WATCH: Michigan State football unveils uniforms for Michigan rivalry game
During Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State football, the program has had a lot of fun with uniforms, with a new hype video debuting a new uniform combination seemingly every week. That is especially true this week, as the Spartans unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing for this weekend’s Michigan game, and they are phenomenal.
Check out the new uniform below:
RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/qLrnGAZGyV
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 28, 2021
Absolutely love the hint of bronze in these.
More!
