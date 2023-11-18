WATCH: Michigan State football TE Maliq Carr secures game winning touchdown

Michigan State went into Bloomington on Saturday afternoon and took down the Hoosiers, taking the Old Brass Spittoon back from Indiana, winning 24-21.

The Spartans won the game on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Katin Houser to Maliq Carr, who broke several tackles on his way to the endzone with just 1:19 left in the game. It was the perfect finish to an outstanding game from Carr, securing 9 passes for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Watch the game winning touchdown catch from Carr:

