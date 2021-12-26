WATCH: Michigan State football TE Michael Masunas shows massive feat of strength
Michigan State wrapped up their 2022 recruiting class a week ago on early national signing day. A part of that recruiting class was Arizona native tight end Michael Masunas. Masunas is a strong candidate to get early playing time and he is showing why, with how strong he truly is.
Masunas took to Twitter to show off a video of him featuring a massive feat of strength, pulling a hummer and two pickup trucks with no help but his strength.
Check out the video here:
@MasunasMichael @MikeMasunas @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football when you believe in yourself nothing or no one will ever deter you from your accomplishments. #1in3 @ESPNNFL @nflnetwork @NFL pic.twitter.com/8MzG7N3CUL
— Luke Neal (@coachLukeNeal) December 23, 2021
