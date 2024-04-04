Watch Michigan State football safety Jaden Mangham talk about new coaching staff, spring practices

To me, one of the most interesting things to hear about out of Michigan State football’s spring practices is how the players who were already on the team are adjusting to the new coaching staff.

These are guys who are now playing for a staff that didn’t recruit them, and they didn’t sign up to play for, but they are still embracing the changes and trying to grow as players.

One of those players is Jaden Mangham, the Spartans’ safety who seems poised for a big year. The cameras caught up with Mangham this week after practice, and you can see that interview below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire