WATCH: Michigan State football releases in-depth training camp video

Michigan State football’s social media team has done a terrific job showcasing an inside look into the program during training camp as the players, coaches and fans gear up for the 2021 season.

The social media team made another great video, once again, this time showcasing the first day of fall camp and how coach Mel Tucker got the ball rolling to start his second year at the helm in East Lansing.

Watch the in-depth video, below, as you get ready for the Michigan State football opener this Friday:

"It's really about technique and fundamentals." – @Coach_mtucker Watch what happened during MSU Football's first practice of Fall Camp. pic.twitter.com/Whdwzha9Ju — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 31, 2021

More Football!