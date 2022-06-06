WATCH: Michigan State football releases new hype video as major recruiting month begins

June is going to be a major month for the Spartans’ on the recruiting trail so it’s only fitting the program releases a new hype video for it.

The Spartans wrapped up their first major recruiting weekend on Sunday, with numerous elite 2023 prospects taking official visits to Michigan State. As part of that, it looks like Michigan State and its coaching staff pulled out all the stops to impress the recruits. That includes a new hype video that gives fans a little bit of an inside look at how things went down.

Check out the recruiting hype video below:

All eyes on East Lansing 📍#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/KZEzCMIKgB — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) June 5, 2022

