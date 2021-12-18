WATCH: Michigan State football releases Kenneth Walker III tribute video

Kenneth Walker III will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for Michigan State so it’s only fitting he goes out with a tribute video.

Walker announced on Thursday that he’ll be opting out of the Peach Bowl and will declare for the NFL Draft — effectively ending his career at Michigan State. Walker only played one season in East Lansing, but he had a pretty darn incredible tenure with the Spartans.

Walker finished the season with 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and picked up numerous awards including the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. Walker also finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting — and quite frankly should have finished higher in my opinion.

Check out the tribute video that Michigan State football’s official social media team account released on Friday to honor Walker and all he did this year:

