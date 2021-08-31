WATCH: Michigan State Football releases ‘Fall Camp Recap’ video

It’s game week for Michigan State football.

Michigan State has wrapped up fall camp and has turned their focus to Northwestern with game week officially here. The Spartans will take on Northwestern on Friday, with their season-opening match-up taking place in Evanston, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT.

Before completely turning the focus to Northwestern, the Spartans social media team released a “Fall Camp Recap” video on Monday. The six-minute long video provides an inside look at the Spartans’ fall camp as they prepared for the upcoming 2021 season.

Check out the video below:

