WATCH: Michigan State football’s new Offensive and Defensive Coordinators speak to media

New Michigan State football head coach brought in an almost entirely new coaching staff this year, with the exception of Courtney Hawkins.

The top hires, of course, are the two top coordinators for the offense and defense. For one of those, Brian Lindgren, Jonathan Smith opted to bring a familiar face with him from Oregon State. For the other, Joe Rossi, Smith opted to steal a Big Ten veteran away from a rival program at Minnesota.

This week, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi addressed the media for one of the first times as Michigan State’s top coordinators. You can find both videos below, which were posted by SpartanMag.

OC Brian Lindgren

DC Joe Rossi

