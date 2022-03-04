WATCH: Michigan State football’s Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward run 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Michigan State football currently has three players looking to impress NFL scouts at the 2022 NFL draft combine, and two of those players, Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward, did their all-important 40-yard dash on Thursday.

You can watch them run and see their times below.

Jalen Nailor:

Connor Heyward:

