WATCH: New Michigan State football HC Jonathan Smith full introductory press conference

Michigan State football’s new head coach Jonathan Smith was introduced on Tuesday with an awesome press conference that got a lot of the Spartan fan base fired up.

You can watch the entire introductory press conference below, as Smith chronicled his journey, talked about his vision for the program, and overall just outlined his extreme excitement for the opportunity:

