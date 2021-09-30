WATCH: How to give Michigan State football the best home field environment

Mel Tucker has been very adamant about wanting to bring the best home-field atmosphere to Spartan Stadium. Tucker has a vision of building this program and building an atmosphere at Spartan Stadium is something that is a part of those plans.

Tucker has dubbed Spartan Stadium with the nickname ‘The Woodshed’ and now the student section is set to be known as ‘The Deep End’.

With all these branding changes, there is excitement around the program. Next, Coach Tucker wants to see Spartan Stadium be one of the loudest places in the country.

Led by former linebacker and current Director of Player Engagement Darien Harris, MSU took to Twitter to give the fans a video of what the team wants to see. You can watch the video here:

Spartan fans give us one of the best environments in college football and @DHarris_45 is here to help us make it even better #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/cFkTdBXrsN — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 30, 2021

