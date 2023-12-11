WATCH: Michigan State football alum Taybor Pepper sends DK Metcalf message in ASL

The San Francisco 49ers beat their rivals, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 28-16, and after the game, a Michigan State football alum and current member of the 49ers, Taybor Pepper, had a bit of a viral moment.

This season, Seahawks’ star DK Metcalf, has been getting some attention for using ASL (American Sign Language) to talk trash and celebrate his touchdown receptions. In Sunday’s game, Metcalf was ejected for a hit on 49ers player Fred Warner, and after the game, Taybor Pepper, who is the long snapper for the 49ers, used ASL to talk some trash of his own to Metcalf.

You can watch it below:

I’m not going to translate it since it uses some poor language, so you’ll have to do your own research there.

