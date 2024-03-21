Watch: Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins rises for emphatic pin block

Jaden Akins provided one of the first March Madness highlights, living above the rim.

The junior Michigan State basketball guard and Farmington native elevated like few else can and emphatically blocked Josh Hubbard's layup attempt in transition early in the second half of the Spartans' NCAA tournament first-round matchup against Mississippi State.

With MSU leading 35-29 two minutes in the second half, Hubbard broke free on a fastbreak after an errant pass from A.J. Hoggard in the direction of Carson Cooper ended up in the hands of Mississippi State. Hubbard got the lookahead pass down the court, but Akins closed the gap fast. Hubbard tried to go up with a right-handed layup, but Akins rose above and pinned the basketball off the square on the glass for the block to regain possession.

"OH AND HE IS DENIED. JADEN AKINS."@MSU_Basketball with the rejection 🚫 pic.twitter.com/zqBRDTz9kI — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024

Akins took a few short steps near the free throw line in preparation for the jump, stayed to the right of Hubbard's body to avoid the foul and emphatically slapped the ball off the glass for the rejection.

The block was clean, but Akins' arm caught Hubbard in the head on the way down, leaving Mississippi State's leading scorer on the ground for a few moments. Hubbard, who had 13 of Mississippi State's 29 points at that point, left the game to be checked for a concussion according to the CBS broadcast, but has since re-entered the game.

Michigan State increased its lead from 35-29 to 43-29 with an 8-0 run in the next three minutes following the blocked shot. Mississippi State broke the run with 15 minutes left with a spurt of five straight points, including a basket from Hubbard in transition.

With 11 minutes left, Akins provided another spark above the rim on the offensive end. He rejected a screen on the wing and blew by his defender and rose above the weakside defender for a powerful two-handed slam to give MSU a double digit lead again.

AKINS UP HIGH AND DOWN HARD 😤@MSU_BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/oZPLhIkj5V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024

"I feel like I'm an all-around player," Akins said on the CBS broadcast following the game. "I can make 3s but I have some athleticism too. I think I showed that tonight."

"We said when we get in the Tournament, it's a new season anything can happen. ... We knew we just had to take care of business first game and that's what we did."



—@MSU_Basketball's Jaden Akins pic.twitter.com/cE1trytS9l — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024

Akins finished as the second-leading scorer for the Spartans with 15 points, behind fellow guard Tyson Walker with 19. Akins shot 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3 while also finishing with seven rebounds, only behind Mady Sissoko's nine off the bench, and the big block early in the second half in the Spartans' 69-51 win.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Jaden Akins flies for huge block in NCAA tournament