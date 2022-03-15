WATCH: Michigan State basketball players preview NCAA Tournament first round game vs. Davidson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Purdue Boilermakers
    Purdue Boilermakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Below, you can watch Malik Hall, Gabe Brown, A.J. Hoggard and Max Christie preview Michigan State basketball’s opening round match-up in the 2022 NCAA Tournament against Davidson:

Video courtesy of Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press

More Basketball!

WATCH: Tom Izzo previews Michigan State basketball vs. Davidson in NCAA Tournament

Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed to host second-screen broadcast for all Michigan State NCAA Tournament games

WATCH: Mel Tucker names which Michigan State football players he'd start on a basketball team

Recommended Stories