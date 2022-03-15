WATCH: Michigan State basketball players preview NCAA Tournament first round game vs. Davidson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Purdue BoilermakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Below, you can watch Malik Hall, Gabe Brown, A.J. Hoggard and Max Christie preview Michigan State basketball’s opening round match-up in the 2022 NCAA Tournament against Davidson:
Video courtesy of Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press
More Basketball!
WATCH: Tom Izzo previews Michigan State basketball vs. Davidson in NCAA Tournament
Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed to host second-screen broadcast for all Michigan State NCAA Tournament games
WATCH: Mel Tucker names which Michigan State football players he'd start on a basketball team