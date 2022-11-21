WATCH: Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo previews Phil Knight Invitational
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo: No major issue with Jaden Akins' left foot
Why Mel Tucker doesn't want Michigan State to worry about clinching bowl vs. Penn State
Michigan State basketball checks in at No. 12 in latest AP poll