WATCH: Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo explains when he will retire

It’s been a topic discussion for years now already, and it sounds like it will continue to be one moving forward: when will Tom Izzo retire?

At the Big Ten basketball media day, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was once again asked about his retirement plan, and he gave an interesting answer:

“When it’s time that I don’t enjoy it, or when it’s time that I can’t take a red-eye from Vegas to Orlando, it’ll be time to get out.”

