WATCH: Michigan State basketball G Davis Smith hits first career three-pointer against Georgia Southern
Since 2020, Michigan State basketball guard Davis Smith has been a beloved member of the MSU program, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Steve Smith.
While Davis has been a great part of the team, he hasn’t played many minutes, and last night, he finally hit his first three-pointer in a blowout win over Georgia Southern in a memorable moment for the Spartans.
Watch it below:
Dad hit a bunch of these.
Davis Smith, the son of Steve Smith, drains his first career 3-pointer. 🙌@DavisSatchel1 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/R3FzccT1Tk
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 29, 2023
