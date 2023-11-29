Advertisement

WATCH: Michigan State basketball G Davis Smith hits first career three-pointer against Georgia Southern

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Since 2020, Michigan State basketball guard Davis Smith has been a beloved member of the MSU program, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Steve Smith.

While Davis has been a great part of the team, he hasn’t played many minutes, and last night, he finally hit his first three-pointer in a blowout win over Georgia Southern in a memorable moment for the Spartans.

Watch it below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire