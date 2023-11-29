WATCH: Michigan State basketball G Davis Smith hits first career three-pointer against Georgia Southern

Since 2020, Michigan State basketball guard Davis Smith has been a beloved member of the MSU program, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Steve Smith.

While Davis has been a great part of the team, he hasn’t played many minutes, and last night, he finally hit his first three-pointer in a blowout win over Georgia Southern in a memorable moment for the Spartans.

Watch it below:

Dad hit a bunch of these. Davis Smith, the son of Steve Smith, drains his first career 3-pointer. 🙌@DavisSatchel1 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/R3FzccT1Tk — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire