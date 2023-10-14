WATCH: Michigan State basketball freshman Coen Carr hits insane dunk from free throw line
Since the days of Michael Jordan, one of the coolest things a basketball player can do to showcase his dunking abilities is to hit the infamous ‘free throw line dunk’. On Friday night at Michigan State Madness, MSU basketball freshman phenom Coen Carr did just that, and the college basketball world was shook.
Watch it below:
FROM THE FREE THROW LINE 😳
(via @MSU_Basketball) pic.twitter.com/WhTefQQFx3
— Overtime (@overtime) October 14, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.