WATCH: Michigan State basketball freshman Coen Carr hits insane dunk from free throw line

Since the days of Michael Jordan, one of the coolest things a basketball player can do to showcase his dunking abilities is to hit the infamous ‘free throw line dunk’. On Friday night at Michigan State Madness, MSU basketball freshman phenom Coen Carr did just that, and the college basketball world was shook.

Watch it below:

