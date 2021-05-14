WATCH: Michigan State basketball commit Max Christie seen working out with Loyola-Chicago players

Loyola-Chicago has been one of the best stories in college basketball these past four years, making multiple runs through the NCAA Tournament as the Cinderella team before recently appointing the brother of MSU great Denzel Valentine, Drew, as their new head coach. The Spartans now have another tie to the Ramblers, as their prized 5-star recruit, Max Christie, was recently seen hooping with some members of the Loyola squad on Instagram.

It’s cool to see Christie holding his own with players who made a deep March Madness run last year. You can watch it below:

Max Christie giving buckets with Krutwig and some of the Chicago Loyola team. Huge summer ahead. Next hoops season can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/nO3xo6hyZ8 — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) May 14, 2021

More!