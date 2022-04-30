WATCH: Michigan State basketball commit Jaxon Kohler dunks on Michigan commit Tarris Reed Jr.

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

For Michigan State basketball fans who are concerned about the center position following Julius Marble’s transfer, you may want to hold off on that anxiety. Jaxon Kohler, a 4-star center and power forward hybrid, will be joining Michigan State basketball this year, and he showed that he is a force this week at the Iverson Classic when he dunked all over Michigan commit Tarris Reed Jr.

Watch it below:

It’s pretty awesome to see how these two guys already feel that Michigan and Michigan State rivalry even before joining their teams, and it’s even better to see MSU’s commit getting the better of a U of M commit here.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 LB Alto Moore

Michigan State basketball offers 2023 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton

4-star CB Jaylon Braxton locks in official visit to MSU in early June

Recommended Stories