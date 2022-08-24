WATCH: Michigan State basketball commit Coen Carr posterized defender

Michigan State fans were very excited when they got the news of Coen Carr committing to Michigan State, rounding out the 2023 class. Carr’s athleticism and leaping ability is elite and he can make a highlight play or rock the building at any given moment.

Carr showed that highlight making ability while playing in the Fiba 3×3 U18 World Cup. A 3-on-3 tournament featuring nations across the globe.

Early in USA’s game against Slovenia, Carr put a Slovenian player on a poster with a monster slam.

Watch the postrizing dunk here:

