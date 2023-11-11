How to watch today's Michigan vs. Penn State NCAA college football game
NCAA college football is in full swing, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 11. One of those must-watch games? This afternoon's No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State game. Are you ready to watch the Wolverines face off against the Nittany Lions? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan at Penn State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 11 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch Fox, ESPN, ESPNU, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch Fox, FS1, ESPN, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Game: Michigan at Penn State
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Michigan vs. Penn State game?
The Michigan Wolverines face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Michigan vs. Penn State game on?
Saturday's Michigan vs. Penn State game will air on Fox — which you may very well get free over-the-air. Don't have access to your local Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
College football games this week:
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 9
Virginia at No. 11 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Southern Miss at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 10
North Texas at SMU | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Wyoming at UNLV | 10:45 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 11
No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Georgia Tech at Clemson| 12 p.m.| ABC
Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas | 12 p.m. | FS1
Tulsa at No. 23 Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Indiana at Illinois | 12 p.m. | BTN
Holy Cross at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Temple at South Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Norfolk State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at Illinois State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota State at Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Yale at Princeton | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Fordham at Lafayette | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Brown at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Maryland at Nebraska | 1 p.m. | Peacock
Old Dominion at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at South Dakota | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Davidson at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Western Carolina | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona at Colorado | 2:00 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
UConn at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Memphis at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at Georgia State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Troy at UL Monroe | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Utah Tech at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Presbyterian at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at South Carolina State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
NC State at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | CW Network
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Baylor at No. 25 Kansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tarleton State at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Weber State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UNI at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Samford at Mercer | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Miami (Fla.) at No. 4 Florida State| 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Minnesota at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Northwestern at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida International at Middle Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico State at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Pitt at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
UAB at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Texas State at Coastal Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Howard | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Washington State at Cal | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Tex. A&M Commerce | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Arkansas State at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Sacramento State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon State | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
UC Davis at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FOX
Cincinnati at Houston | 7 p.m. | FS1
San Diego State at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia| 7 p.m. | ESPN
Georgia Southern at Marshall | 7 p.m. | NFLN
No. 7 Texas at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Florida at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Mississippi State at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Rice at UTSA | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Houston Christian at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Duke at No. 24 North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Arizona State at UCLA | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Montana at Portland State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Boise State | 10 p.m. | FS1
Iowa State at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
USC at No. 6 Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
Fresno State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Air Force at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
Sunday, Nov. 12
Alcorn State at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
