WATCH: Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett talks about his return to the Wolverines

You have to go back a little way to remember Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett’s recruitment. That’s because the 6-foot linebacker was in the class of 2018. Barrett committed to Michigan as a three-star prospect and he wasn’t a linebacker, no he was actually a dual-threat quarterback when he wanted to come play for the maize and blue.

Barrett enters the 2023 season as a sixth-year player for the Wolverines who decided to use his extra year of eligibility — thanks to the 2020, COVID-19 year.

The Valdosta (Georgia) product had a solid season for the Wolverines last year. He played in all 14 games and started 13 of them at linebacker. Barrett was second on the team with 72 tackles. He also contributed with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Barrett talks about why he returned to the Michigan program for a sixth season on the latest episode of ‘Those Who Stay’ on Michigan Football’s Twitter account. You will find out about his passion for dogs, the bond between him and Junior Colson — the fact they could be the best linebacker duo in the nation, and what the program means to him.

