WATCH: Michigan LG Trevor Keegan shares why he returned for his fifth season and talks national championship aspirations

The second Michigan football player that is highlighted in the seven-part series on ‘Those Who Stay’ is Trevor Keegan.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound left guard chose to return to Ann Arbor for his fifth season despite some NFL interest. Keegan was a part of back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines the past two seasons in Ann Arbor. The Crystal Lake (Illinois) product started 11 games in 2022.

Keegan came to Michigan in the class of 2019 and was a highly sought-after four-star recruit. The Wolverines’ veteran guard received serious interest from teams like Penn State, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State.

The fifth-year senior has had 23 career starts at left guard and has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection so far at Michigan.

You can watch the video below about why Keegan chose to return to Michigan. He talks about growing up as a Michigan fan and watching The Game with family members who were Ohio State fans.

