WATCH: Michigan football trick plays under Jim Harbaugh

Recently, under Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan offense has really transformed itself into a more spread formation offense while maintaining a run-first identity. When Harbaugh was first hired as the Wolverines’ head coach, the maize and blue came out of the huddle under center quite frequently, so the change has been welcomed by the fan base.

For this exercise, we went back and pulled out 10 different plays that Michigan ran some trickery on offense during the Jim Harbaugh coaching era. Not all of them were as much fun as Donovan Edwards throwing a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson during the Big Ten Championship, but they are all trick plays nonetheless.

We will keep adding to this list as Michigan continues to run trick plays, and maybe we will go even further into the archives to keep adding.

Enjoy this collection of trick plays ran by the Wolverines.

List

Ranking the top 22 returning Big Ten football players

Michigan 2022 Spring Game

🗣️ "I was born for this moment, tight end to tight end on the double pass." – @JakeButtTE, on @eallindi83's @UMichFootball trick play completion pic.twitter.com/HN5VSQzFBM — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 2, 2022

During the 2022 Michigan spring game, the Wolverines called a double pass, which resulted in tight end, Erick All throwing a dime.

Michigan vs Wisconsin: 2016 'train formation'

streethistory: Touchdown Michigan ABC College Football: Wisconsin at Michigan https://t.co/AkuI6oWvOq pic.twitter.com/WTV4Lq3rgt — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 1, 2016

Back in 2016, during a home game against Wisconsin, Jim Harbaugh had a 10-man backfield which was called the “train formation”.

Story continues

2021 Big Ten Championship game vs Iowa

During the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa this past season, running back Donovan Edwards threw a dime to Roman Wilson for a touchdown.

Michigan vs Army in 2019: Fake punt for a first down

Tricky, tricky. 😏 Michigan surprises Army with a fake punt to keep its drive alive.pic.twitter.com/oNScAYTWHE — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 7, 2019

The Wolverines found themselves struggling to move the ball against Army in 2019, and Michigan dialed up a fake punt which resulted in a first down. Michigan later scored a touchdown on that drive.

Michigan vs Maryland in 2021

Might as well try a trick play kickoff return up 21 😂 Michigan (-16.5) is ROLLING (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/YNAoY78TRV — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 20, 2021

Michigan was beating Maryland handily during 2021, but Jim Harbaugh and company had some trickery under their sleeves. After the Terps scored, Michigan decided to do a backward pass on the kickoff which resulted in an AJ Henning kickoff return for a score.

Michigan vs Wisconsin in 2021

Michigan traveled to Madison to take on the Badgers during the 2021-2022 season, and the Wolverines found themselves first on the board after a trick play. Josh Gattis called a flea-flicker that Cade McNamara threw to Cornelius Johnson for a score.

Michigan vs Ohio State 2021

Michigan (+7.5) strikes early with the trick play! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jN5SbRZgYb — Action 247 (@TNAction247) November 27, 2021

The Wolverines struck first in “The Game” during the 2021-2022 season against the Buckeyes. The Ohio State defense focused on Donovan Edwards going wide, it forgot about AJ Henning who scored on a reverse.

Michigan vs Maryland in 2016

evanpetzold: TRICK PLAY ESPN College Football: Maryland at Michigan https://t.co/3yRk2zBB59 pic.twitter.com/uAgMFjADBR — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 5, 2016

Michigan found itself up a score on Maryland during the 2016 season. Jim Harbaugh called some trickery using Jabrill Peppers. It resulted in a long pass from Wilton Speight to Jehu Chesson.

Michigan vs Michigan State in 2016

Jabrill Peppers can do all things 💪🏼 The Michigan LB now has 3 rushing TDs this season pic.twitter.com/zwvZrBv2X6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2016

While the wildcat formation is popular, it was fairly new for the Wolverines. The do-it-all Jabrill Peppers would line up in the wildcat formation frequently, and on this play against the Spartans, he scored a touchdown.

Michigan vs Alabama 2020

Great play design on a trick play before capping off that drive with a touch from Patterson to Eubanks. Michigan knots it up at 7. #CitrusBowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uJYJt6Wdto — 3 Point Podcast (@3pointpod) January 1, 2020

Michigan found itself facing Alabama in the Citrus bowl during the 2019-2020 season, and we saw the Wolverines call a direct snap to Hassan Haskins who then pitched it back to Shea Patterson for a pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

1

1