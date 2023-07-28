WATCH: Michigan football RB Blake Corum speaks at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Clad in a custom suit by clothier State and Liberty, Michigan football running back Blake Corum managed to his podium session three minutes before it was scheduled to begin. The crowd that ensued was bigger than nearly every other participant at Big Ten media days, with perhaps the only exceptions being Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day, new Northwestern coach David Braun, and new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

It didn’t take long for the standing-room only crowd to get started in asking Corum about his health, his decision to return to Michigan for his senior year, and more.

WolverinesWire stationed a camera at Corum’s podium session and captured all but the first minute and final three. You can watch 30 minutes of his availablility below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire