WATCH: Michigan football players in preseason week 2

Michigan football players made some outstanding players in week 1 of the preseason.

While stars like Tom Brady, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, Aidan Hutchinson, didn’t suit up for week 2 of preseason action, there was still some highlight reel plays made by former Wolverines.

The first came by second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the Houston Texans.

Nico Collins is a major sleeper 👀 pic.twitter.com/27hNTErp4t — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 20, 2022

Michigan fans are very familiar with Collins jump ball ability. It seemed whenever the Wolverines would throw a ball in the direction of Collins, he would come down with it. He finished the game against the Dolphins with four catches, 48 yards, and one touchdown.

The second former Michigan highlight came from the 31st pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Daxton Hill.

Hill made a spectacular dive for the interception, and he proved just why he was a first round steal for the Bengals. Cincinnati will have the pleasure of lining Hill up in a variety of ways during the NFL season.

Former running back Chris Evans made the Week 1 highlights, and he made the them yet again.

Chris Evans with the 71 yard return 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xaf8gHOLWr — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 21, 2022

In the first week of preseason, the former Michigan running back had a fantastic carry, but this week he ran for a 71 yard kick return. Evans is vying for a big role behind Joe Mixon this upcoming year in Cincinnati, and his ability to return kicks will just add extra value for the Bengals.

