WATCH: Michigan football guard Zak Zinter talks coming back to the team for another year, personal life

In the fifth segment of ‘Those Who Stay’ the Michigan football program features senior guard, Zak Zinter.

Zinter has been a part of two-straight Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines for being the best line in the entire country. Zinter jokes that he’s not sure the committee will allow Michigan to win a third in a row, but the line will be striving to do so.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound right guard has started 31 games in three seasons for the Wolverines. He has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2021.

Zinter came to Michigan as a four-star prospect in 2020. He chose Michigan over Notre Dame and had offers from Ohio State, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and others.

Watch the video below to see the thought process behind Zinter coming back to Ann Arbor for his senior season. He shares about the bond he has with his fellow offensive lineman, the hope to help his dad retire in the future when he gets to the league, and his love for the outdoors.

𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲: 𝐄𝐩. 𝟓 – @zak_zinter "This is the last year. I'm going to give it everything I have."#GoBlue | @cheezit pic.twitter.com/xoVFFDawzQ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 20, 2023

