WATCH: Michigan football coaches react to landing 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

The last time Michigan football landed a player this game-changing, it was back in May 2019 when 2021 five-star QB J.J. McCarthy pledged to become a Wolverine. It’s taken nearly four years since the maize and blue have gotten a player so consequential.

The Wolverines haven’t gotten five-stars in that span outside of McCarthy and legacy cornerback Will Johnson, but that changed on Friday when 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis went live on national television to announce he’ll be wearing a winged helmet.

We know how the media reacted, but how did the coaches react? The Michigan football Twitter account gave us a glimpse inside of Schembechler Hall at the exact moment that Davis put on a Block M hat and revealed a Michigan shirt underneath his hoodie.

The news has been very good today!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q8c1AfhYb2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 31, 2023

With Davis in the fold, Michigan football has moved up to No. 3 in the 247Sports team rankings, the best in the Big Ten. He’s the 10th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.



