WATCH: Michigan football CB Mike Sainristil at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off of a season where he switched positions, was a team captain, and had arguably the highlight play of the entire season for Michigan football, Mike Sainristil was bestowed with a new honor: he was one of three Wolverine representatives who came to Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten media days. He was joined in Indianapolis by running back Blake Corum and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

Sainristil had his turn at the podium on Thursday, day two of the event, where he spoke for 30 minutes. WolverinesWire set up a camera at his station to capture the entire interview. You can check it all out below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire