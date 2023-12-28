WATCH: Michigan football and Alabama partake in Disneyland cavalcade

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The happiest place on earth became even happier on Wednesday as Disneyland hosted the Rose Bowl welcome event featuring both the Michigan football and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams.

Only a handful from each team took part in the parade going down Main Street, with Jim Harbaugh, Mike Sainristil, Blake Corum, and Kris Jenkins representing the Wolverines and Nick Saban, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner, and Jalen Milroe representing Alabama. But at least Michigan brought its entire contingent to the premier West Coast theme park.

WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole was there on-site and captured some of the action. You can see a quick video summary of the parade below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire