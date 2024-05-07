Watch Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May (May 7, 2024) press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Dusty May has been on the job in Ann Arbor for a little over a month now and while it took him a while to get his roster in place, May has overcome the mass departures following Juwan Howard’s firing.

From former FAU and Yale centers Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, to other big players like former Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr., to incoming freshman Justin Pippen (Scottie Pippen’s son), May and his new staff reloaded and got the Wolverines into contender mode, potentially, in year one.

On Tuesday, for the first time since his introductory press conference, May met with the media to discuss the state of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team. He talked about the roster, individual players, goals for the team overall as well as goals for this year, how he’s acclimating to Ann Arbor, and much, much more.

WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole was on hand at Crisler Center and captured the entire 33-minute press conference. You can watch the entire thing below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire