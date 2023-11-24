How to watch Michigan basketball game in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament vs. Texas Tech

Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Michigan Wolverines (4-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas.

TV: ESPNU.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (other Wolverines radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: This is the fifth-place game in the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Michigan used a scorching 22-2 second-half run to rally past Stanford, 83-78, on Thursday evening. The Wolverines' comeback effort Wednesday against Memphis came up short, 71-67, in the opener of this event. Michigan has scored at least 80 points in all five other games this season. Sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel leads the team with 19.5 points per game and six assists. Texas Tech senior guard Joe Toussaint averages 14 points per game.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Time, TV info