How to watch Michigan basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament tonight in Bahamas

Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: Michigan Wolverines (3-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-2)

When: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

Game notes: This is a game in the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Michigan's comeback effort against Memphis fell short, 71-67, in the opener of this three-game-in-three-day sprint. Olivier Nkamhoua led the Wolverines with 18 points. Stanford also dropped a close game Wednesday, 77-74, to Arkansas. Center Maxime Raynaud is the Cardinal's leading scorer (19.3 points per game) and rebounder (9.0 per game).

