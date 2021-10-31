WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr. scores second TD vs. Titans

It was already established that the connection between Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is exceptional.

Following their opening-drive touchdown to give the team the lead, cornerback Kenny Moore grabbed an interception on the second play of the Titans’ first drive. He brought the interception all the way down to the seven-yard line.

Immediately, Wentz found Pittman Jr. for a touchdown to give the Colts an early 14-0 lead.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related