WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr. gives Colts lead with TD

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. found the end zone Monday night for the first time since Week 1.

After a disastrous series of events as Jonathan Taylor botched a handoff at the goal line during the previous drive, the defense got a three-and-out. Then Matt Ryan marched down the field, connecting with rookie tight end Jelani Woods on passes of 16 yards and 28 yards.

This set up a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Pittman Jr. to give the Colts a 17-16 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Pitt for SIX! 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/oi3P34uvPl — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 29, 2022

