WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr. gives Colts lead with TD

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. found the end zone Monday night for the first time since Week 1.

After a disastrous series of events as Jonathan Taylor botched a handoff at the goal line during the previous drive, the defense got a three-and-out. Then Matt Ryan marched down the field, connecting with rookie tight end Jelani Woods on passes of 16 yards and 28 yards.

This set up a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Pittman Jr. to give the Colts a 17-16 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories