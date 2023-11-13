Watch: Michael Mayer with skrong TD grab to give Raiders lead in 4th quarter over Jets

There was some bending happening by these two defenses, but through three quarters, neither the Jets nor Raiders defense had broken. And the score was tied up at 9-9 heading to the fourth.

The Raiders were knocking on the door at the end of the third quarter with a huge 40-yard run by Josh Jacobs after Jacobs had struggled to get anything going prior against the stout Jets front.

The Raiders set up at the 13-yard-line, looking for their first touchdown of the day. and three plays later, they got it. Thanks to a well-placed ball from Aidan O’Connell and a well-timed pluck by rookie tight end Michael Mayer over the top of safety Jordan Whitehead.

With six field goals and nine punts before that drive, it was beginning to look like neither team was getting into the end zone. Those two big plays by Jacobs and Mayer changed that. And in a game like this a touchdown is a big deal.

The Jets answered with a drive to make it a 16-12 game with 12 minutes left.

