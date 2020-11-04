Watch: Michael Brockers was mic’d up vs. Dolphins

Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins did not go the way the Rams hoped it would, losing in ugly fashion, 28-17. The offense committed four turnovers and wasted arguably the best performance of the season by the defense, which held Miami to only 145 total yards.

Michael Brockers was part of that defensive dominance, and as he always does, he helped keep the energy high on the sideline and on the field. Brockers was mic’d up for the Rams’ loss to Miami and as poorly as they played, he never showed any signs of frustration or disappointment.

Check out the video from the Rams below.



