Watch: Mic'd up Rob Gronkowski was giddy after first Bucs touchdown

WATCH: Mic'd up Gronk was giddy after first TD with Bucs

It took nearly two full years, but the Gronk Spike finally returned last Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski scored his first touchdown in a Buccaneers uniform in Week 6, snaring a 12-yard Tom Brady pass in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Gronk's TD ended a scoring drought that dated to Week 13 of the 2018 season (Dec. 9, to be exact) prior to his abrupt retirement from the New England Patriots after Super Bowl LIII.

So, as you might expect, the 31-year-old was like a kid on Christmas after reuniting with end zone.

Here are the best "mic'd up" moments from the Bucs' win, with Gronk's cameo starting at the 24-second mark:

“Y’all know what time it is.”



The @Buccaneers were mic’d up in their big Week 6 win! 🔉🆙 (by @MichelobULTRA) pic.twitter.com/dzb9f8ccyH — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2020

"I got one, Cam!" a giddy Gronkowski tells fellow tight end Cameron Brate. "I ----ing got one! Yeah baby!"

Gronk hadn't been very involved in Tampa Bay's passing attack prior to Sunday, totaling just 12 receptions through his first five games.

But the veteran tight end tallied five receptions for 78 yards on eight targets against the Packers -- all team highs -- and it sounds like Gronk fully enjoyed the increased attention from Brady.

Maybe the five-time Pro Bowler isn't just a blocking tight end, after all.