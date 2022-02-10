Watch mic'd up Patriots QB Mac Jones talk trash in hilarious Pro Bowl video

Watch mic'd up Mac Jones talk trash in hilarious Pro Bowl video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones stole the show at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in more ways than one.

For starters, he made headlines by doing the "Griddy" dance late in the fourth quarter after trying to scramble for a first down. His dance moves quickly went viral on social media and drew plenty of funny reactions from players past and present.

Jones also was mic'd up during the game, and that made for some hilarious content.

He wasn't afraid to engage in some friendly trash talk, and the most notable instance came after he beat Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay for a touchdown.

“What’s up, bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Jones told Slay. Slay didn't seem to hear Jones at first, who then said, "That was like training camp. When I torched y’all.”

Slay didn't seem to agree with Jones' take, but it made for a cool exchange nonetheless. Check it out in the video below (via NESN's Zack Cox):

Mac Jones to Eagles CB Darius Slay after his Pro Bowl TD pass: â€œWhatâ€™s up bro? Remember when I torched yâ€™all in training camp?â€ pic.twitter.com/ejDyosEbp5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 10, 2022

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Pro Bowl is Jones should be mic'd up as much as possible next season. He's a really funny guy when he's not in front of a press conference microphone.