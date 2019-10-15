49ers running back Matt Breida was the latest guy to get mic'd up, but it was obvious he was a man of few words -- especially in the situation he was in. But the words he did say, he made them count.

Matt Breida Mic'd Up presented by Cisco Try to keep up with the fastest man in the football. Matt Breida was mic'd up for the Niners 5th straight win.Next up, Washington on NFL on FOX!🗓: 10/20⏰: 10 AM PTCisco Posted by San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

In the beginning, you could hear the simple "Let's go," chants from Breida as he cheered on his teammates during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But, as the game went on and he began to have a sense of sympathy (just kidding) toward the Rams, he got more vocal.

"I would hate to be on that team, knowing there's nothing you can do," Breida said.

Going up against the 49ers defense is a task many of us should be thankful we don't have to partake in.

Against the Rams, Arik Armstead got the 49ers to take an early lead in the second half when he grabbed a bad pitch from Jared Goff earning the defensive end Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week honors.

"There are too many of them," Breida added in the mic'd up video. "They're too good. We've got all first-round draft picks on the D-line."

That's not a bad weapon to have on your team.

Plus, it's a nice clip to watch with the Greg Papa touchdown call. That's something 49ers fans will never get sick of listening to.

Watch mic'd up Matt Breida pump up 49ers defense in big win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area