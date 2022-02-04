WATCH: Micah Parsons beats Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill in Pro Bowl foot race

The game itself might not mean much, but the accolade still means plenty to the players involved. While the AP All-Pro team may hold more prestige, there’s no gathering among its members. No chance to mingle with players from other pro teams. So when the NFL all-stars get together for the Pro Bowl, a good time is had by all involved. And while several of the Dallas Cowboys’ representatives and alternates chose not to participate, first timers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are doing it up.

On Thursday, the Skills Competition took place, and one of the feature activities was a foot race to see who would be named the NFL’s fastest man. Both Cowboys participated, along with Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb and Kansas City speedster WR Tyreek Hill. Hill is known as the fastest player in the league, but he didn’t really give his best effort. The other three did, however, and it was Parsons who emerged victorious.

Parons has already taken home a slew of awards in his rookie campaign, and now he’s added bragging rights to a phenomenal first-year campaign. He recently won the Butkus award as the game’s best linebacker, and is in the running for AP defensive player of the year.

