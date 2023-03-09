WATCH: Micah Hyde’s top-five moments from Bills 2022 season

While Micah Hyde didn’t play much for the Bills in 2022, he did have an eye on his team just like the rest of Buffalo.

Injured in Week 2 and missing the remainder of the year, Hyde watched as the Bills crawled through an emotional season. The safety joined NFL Network this week and provided his top-five moments from this past season for the Bills.

Find out Hyde’s list in the NFL Network clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire