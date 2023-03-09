WATCH: Micah Hyde’s top-five moments from Bills 2022 season
While Micah Hyde didn’t play much for the Bills in 2022, he did have an eye on his team just like the rest of Buffalo.
Injured in Week 2 and missing the remainder of the year, Hyde watched as the Bills crawled through an emotional season. The safety joined NFL Network this week and provided his top-five moments from this past season for the Bills.
Find out Hyde’s list in the NFL Network clip below:
.@micah_hyde ranked his favorite @BuffaloBills moments from the 2022 season on @gmfb.
His No. 1 moment.. take it away @TheNyNy7. 🫶 @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/zws1Lms7Se
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 9, 2023
Related
Morning mock draft: WR falls to Bills in CBS Sports prediction
2023 NFL combine: Bills have formal meeting with top LB Trenton Simpson
Full list of NFL players franchise tagged in 2023