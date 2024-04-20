Watch: Micah Gilbert scores again in Notre Dame’s Blue and Gold game

It’s time to get the hype train going for true freshman wide receiver Micah Gilbert.

For the second time during Notre Dame football’s Blue and Gold game, the North Carolina native found the end zone. It was a simple go-route, but Gilbert showed his speed to get past the cornerback and race beyond the safety for the score.

The different between the first and second score was who threw him the ball. The first touchdown was from Kenny Minchey and the next one was from fellow freshman CJ Carr. We could be seeing a whole lot of the connections from either of these quarterbacks and Gilbert in the near future.

All tied up at 21 It's Micah Gilbert again 🤩#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/urBh9off75 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 20, 2024

