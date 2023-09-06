Watch: Mic drop: Kirby Smart said look at draft results more then Georgia football sacks

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s regular Tuesday night press conference following practice ran more than 17 minutes.

Smart wasn’t using a hand-held microphone but if he did he may have dropped it after answering his final question.

He was asked if Georgia being known for team-oriented pass rushing is used against it on the recruiting trail when trying to land players that may be able to rack up more sack numbers elsewhere.

“Well, we usually fix that when we show them how many we have drafted and that gets silenced,” Smart said.

In case anyone forgot, here’s who Georgia has had drafted from the defensive front seven the last two years in the first round: defensive end Travon Walker, nose guard Jordan Davis, inside linebacker Quay Walker, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in 2022 and defensive tackle Jalen Carter and outside linebacker Nolan Smith in 2023.

“We put Travon’s sacks up there and say he went No. 1 overall,” Smart said. “We put Devonte’s up there and say he went in the first round. We put Quay’s up there. We put Nolan’s up there and we put Jordan Davis’ and they don’t say anything.”

Smart then exited the room stage left.

“See ya,” he said.

