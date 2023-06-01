Watch: Mic’d-up Eric Yarber coaches Rams’ WRs during OTAs

The Rams are progressing through their offseason training program, currently holding OTAs at their facility in Thousand Oaks. It’s a learning process for the team’s young players as they get acclimated to the NFL, both on and off the field, which makes coaching so important at this point in the offseason.

Fortunately, the Rams have a great coach to lead the wide receivers: Eric Yarber. The veteran position coach is heralded as one of the best assistants on Sean McVay’s staff, always doing an excellent job with the wideouts – a position of strength in the last six years.

Yarber was mic’d up for one day of OTAs recently, giving fans a glimpse at his coaching style and the way he leads his players. He consistently praised the Rams’ young receivers, including undrafted rookie Tyler Hudson, and reminded them to focus on what they can control.

