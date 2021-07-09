Watch Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars

On Sunday, October 17, Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars

When:Sunday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Miami Dolphins schedule or Jacksonville Jaguars schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

