Watch New Mexico State take lead over Auburn football with trick-play touchdown

AUBURN — New Mexico State got on the scoreboard first against Auburn football Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium after driving 75 yards on 11 plays in its first drive of the game. The Aggies pulled off a fake double reverse in the red zone to take an early 7-0 lead.

Set up in the wildcat formation, Aggies receiver Chris Bellamy took the direct snap and handed in off to quarterback Diego Pavia, who was lined up behind the left guard. Pavia faked a handoff to the motion wideout, rolled right and threw a dart to Kordell David in the corner of the end zone for a New Mexico State score.

What a play from @NMStateFootball! 🙌



The Aggies take the early lead in Auburn 👀



📺: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/F4jMeuAsbg — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 18, 2023

Aggies Pavia threw 10 times as New Mexico State only ran once in that drive. This turned out to be the only scoring play in the first quarter.

Auburn entered the contest on a three-game winning streak.

