WATCH: Mexico Fans Celebrate, Thank South Korean Fans for World Cup Assist

Despite falling to Sweden 3-0 in their World Cup group finale, Mexico managed to stay alive and advanced to the knockout stage thanks to South Korea's shocking 2-0 win against defending champion Germany.

Mexican fans held their breath as the other match held a tie score until the final minutes of the game, when VAR confirmed Kim Young-Gwon's goal was in fact onside. Had Germany won the match, Mexico would've been out.

Fans outside at an Avaya Stadium watch party in San Jose, California, cheered for joy when South Korea made that task essentially impossible in stoppage time.

Mexico fans are going wild at Avaya stadium as they watch the Korea vs Germany #WorldCup match. #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/zXKg471k51 — Jennifer Gonzalez (@JennieGonzMedia) June 27, 2018

South Korean secured their victory (and Mexico's advancement) a few minutes later by capitalizing on an empty net.

Mexico fans became South Korea fans on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/s68RxJWesq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2018

Mexican fans had no problem showing their gratitude to South Korean fans. They were all smiles outside of the stadium as they joyfully lifted up a proud South Korean man, while others chanted "Corea!" to pay tribute.

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium ???? pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018

Mexico fans and South Korea fans unite in Munich after knocking Germany out of the World Cup! ????



???? - @Dugout pic.twitter.com/CDcC5LWICg



— World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 27, 2018

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

Looking ahead to the round of 16, Mexico will play the winner of Group E, which is in line to be Brazil.